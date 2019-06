ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police need help finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

Gavin “Shaggy” Terry was reported missing from the Eliada Home, according to police. He was last seen on June 16 walking south in a field located behind the home.

Police described Terry to be about 5’10” tall and to have curly reddish-brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding Terry’s whereabouts should contact the police department at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.