Help Asheville Police find missing woman Janet Jump

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police officers need help finding a missing woman.

Police said Janet Darlene Jump, 59, was last seen on April 24 in the Altamont Apartments area in downtown Asheville.

Jump is about about 5 foot 3 inches tall and weigh about 112 pounds, police said. She has salt and pepper colored hair and brown eyes.

Police said Jump suffers from cognitive issues that can cause her to be confused.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the police department by calling (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers by calling (828) 255-5050. Callers may remain anonymous