Help Buncombe Co. deputies find missing 13-year-old Aubrianna Durham

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials need help locating a missing teen.

Deputies said Aubrianna Durham, 13, of Arden, was last seen on March 5. She spoke with one of her parents on March 15.

She is about 5’1″ tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds, deputies said. She has hazel eyes and blonde hair, but deputies said her hair color could have changed by now.

Deputies said she is known to frequent the Hillcrest Apartment area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 250-6670 or Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers can remain anonymous.