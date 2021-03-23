Help Buncombe Co. deputies find missing 13-year-old Aubrianna Durham

Missing Persons

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Aubrianna Durham (Source: Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials need help locating a missing teen.

Deputies said Aubrianna Durham, 13, of Arden, was last seen on March 5. She spoke with one of her parents on March 15.

She is about 5’1″ tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds, deputies said. She has hazel eyes and blonde hair, but deputies said her hair color could have changed by now.

Deputies said she is known to frequent the Hillcrest Apartment area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 250-6670 or Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Basketball Challenge Bracket Contest
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store