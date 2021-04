BUNCOMBE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a man who went missing on April 7.

Blake Tyson Spangler, 21, is approximately 5″10 and 140 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Spangler last stated at he was at near the Red Lobster on Tunnel Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 250-6670.