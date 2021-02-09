Help Buncombe Co. deputies find missing man Matthew Scott Lackovic

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies need help locating a missing person from the Weaverville area.

Deputies said Matthew Scott Lackovic, 36, was last seen Friday, Feb. 5 at about 7 p.m. at his home in Weaverville.

He is about 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair and a brown goatee, deputies said.

He may be driving a blue/green Subaru Forester with North Carolina license plate “ACR-6810.”

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 250-6670 or Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers may remain anonymous.