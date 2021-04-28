Help Buncombe Co. deputies find missing man

BUNCOMOBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a man who they said went missing on Monday.

Deputies said that Tony Alexander Tallent, 62, was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Monday near Smokey Park Highway wearing blue jeans, a short sleeve shirt and a vest.

Tallent is 5’6 and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and grey hair.

Tallent has health issues and needs his medication, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about Tallent’s whereabouts is asked to called the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.