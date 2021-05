BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County deputies need help finding a missing teen.

Deputies said Brody Dale Farthing, 16, was last seen on May 1 at about 4:30 p.m. at his home in Asheville.

Farthing is about 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. Deputies said he has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Deputies said he is known to frequent skate parks.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 250-6670.