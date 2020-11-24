Help Buncombe Co. deputies find missing teen Brooklyn Netherton

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials need help locating a missing teen.

Deputies said Brooklyn Marie Netherton, 16, was last seen November 20 around noon at her home in Weaverville.

Netherton is about 5’5″ tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds, deputies said. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and fuzzy socks. Deputies said she may be wearing a pink backpack.

Deputies said she may be with 20-year-old Dakota Gunn.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 250-6670. Callers may remain anonymous.