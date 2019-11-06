Help Buncombe Co. deputies find missing teen Nevaeh Rollins

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County deputies need help finding a missing teen.

Deputies said Nevaeh Rollins, 15, of Asheville, left her home on White Oak Gap Road on November 1 without permission and has not returned home.

Rollins is about 5’5″ tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. She has blue eyes and black hair with the bottom half of her head shaved. She also has her nose pierced.

Deputies said Rollins’ direction of travel is unknown, but she has been known to hang out in Hendersonville and the Brevard area.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 255-5555.