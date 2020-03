ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County deputies need help finding a woman who has been reported missing.

Deputies said Esther Patrice Masters, 38, is about 5’8″ tall. She has hazel eyes and red-auburn hair.

Masters last known address was on Maple Avenue in Candler, deputies said.

Deputies ask anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670 or Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers may remain anonymous.