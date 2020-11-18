Help Buncombe Co. deputies locate missing man Johnny Guye

Missing Persons

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Johnny Lee Guye (Source: Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials need help locating a missing man.

Deputies said Johnny Lee Guye, 47, was last seen on Wednesday at about 6:45 a.m. near his residence in Candler.

He has dementia as well as some other cognitive impairments, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said he is about 5′ 10″ and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He may be attempting to travel to the Gastonia area, deputies said.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 250-6670.

