Help Cherokee Co. deputies find missing teen Klhoie Mayes

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a teenager who went missing on April 12.

Deputies said Klhoie McKenzie Mayes, 16, was last seen on Monday. She snuck out the backdoor of her home in Concord Heights Community with a basket of clothes and her diabetic medicine just after midnight.

Deputies believe she may have been picked up in a car outside of her home, according the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Mayes is a diabetic and require daily medical care and treatment, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.