Help Cherokee Co. deputies find missing teen Klhoie Mayes

Missing Persons

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Klhoie McKenzie Mayes (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff Office)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a teenager who went missing on April 12.

Deputies said Klhoie McKenzie Mayes, 16, was last seen on Monday. She snuck out the backdoor of her home in Concord Heights Community with a basket of clothes and her diabetic medicine just after midnight.

Deputies believe she may have been picked up in a car outside of her home, according the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Mayes is a diabetic and require daily medical care and treatment, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store