Help Cherokee Co. deputies find missing teen Zoie Inez Brown

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Cherokee County deputies need help finding a runaway teen.

Deputies said Zoie Inez Brown, 14, was reported missing Monday after staying at a friends house in Gaffney.

Investigators believe she might be with some friends or an adult who may be helping Brown in Cherokee County or around the Cowpens area of Spartanburg County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said any people aiding or harboring missing or runaway juveniles could face criminal charges.

Investigators do not believe there has been any foul play at this time. The sheriff’s office said Brown has a history of running away from home.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts should contact Investigator Parnell at (864) 489-4722 extension 117 or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 274-6372.