Help deputies find missing man 84-year-old William Roberts

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials need help locating a missing man who they said has dementia.

Deputies said William Sanford Roberts, 84, was last seen Sunday at about 11:30 p.m. on Camelback Road near Furman University.

Deputies said he has a white 2007 Toyota Tundra with SC license plate “158567W.” His vehicle was seen at about 12:20 a.m. near Augusta Street and Field Street.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911. Callers should try to keep Roberts in sight until law enforcement can arrive, deputies said.

