Help deputies find missing man Joe Hawthorne in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenville County are looking for missing man Joe Grady Hawthorne who went missing from his home on Old Hundred Road.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Hawthorne has early stage dementia and left his home around 9:30am to go to the bank but never returned.

Hawthorne was driving a tan 2002 Buick Century with South Carolina license plate 1096LW.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a white shirt, and a brown sweater.

Anyone with information on Joe Hawthorne’s location is asked to call 911 immediately.