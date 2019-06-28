Help deputies find missing woman Holly Burns

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens County deputies need help finding a woman who has been reported missing.

Deputies said Holly Sue Burns, 37, is missing from the Fountain Inn area.

Burns has some medical issues that require medication and it is unknown if she has any with her, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they do not know if she left on foot or in a car with someone.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 68-CRIME, or call your local law enforcement agency.