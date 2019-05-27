Help deputies find missing woman Jessica Nichole Ashmore

by: WSPA Staff

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Union County deputies need help finding a woman who was last seen in Jonesville. 

Jessica Nichole Ashmore was last seen on May 20, according to deputies. 

Deputies said Ashmore went for a walk on Jefferies Farm Road and has not returned. She did not take her phone, purse or inhaler. 

She may be around the Union, Jonesville, Pacolet or Spartanburg areas, according to deputies. 

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 429-1611.

