UPDATE: Deputies said missing woman Zana Fisher has been found safe

UPDATE – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said Zana Fisher has been located safely.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies are searching for Zana Fisher, who was last seen on Dec. 26 on Willard Road in Greenwood County.

The sheriff’s office is looking for her to check on her welfare at the request of her family.

Fisher is described as being 5-foot-8 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen driving a burgundy Chevrolet Cobalt LT.

Anyone who knows of Fisher’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or call 864-942-8600.