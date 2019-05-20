Missing Persons

Help Anderson Co. deputies find runaway juvenile Alonzo Chaney

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 05:06 PM EDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 05:13 PM EDT

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - Anderson County deputies need help locating a runaway juvenile. 

According to the sheriff's office,  Alonzo Chaney left his house on April 28 and has not returned. 

Deputies said Chaney is about 6' tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has brownish-red dreadlocks and his head is shaved on the sides. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact (864) 260-4400 and reference case number 2019-07698.

