Help deputies find runaway teen in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Anderson County are looking for runaway teen Miranda West.

The 17-year-old was last seen Tuesday morning at the Spinx in Honea Path after leaving her home on Burton Drive.

She is 5’6″ tall and weighs 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue Kane Brown hoodie and navy blue sweat pants with black Nike shoes. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4405 and reference case number 2019-19067.