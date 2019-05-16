Help Duncan Police find missing teen Erica Wagner

Missing Persons

by: WSPA Staff

Duncan Police need help locating a missing teenage girl. 

Erica Wagner was last seen Wednesday at James F. Byrnes High School wearing a black Victoria’s Secret jacket with Pink written all over it and pink fuzzy slide shoes, according to a post from her mother, Amanda Wagner.

Amanda Wagner said Erica Wagner is about 5’4″ and weighs approximately 105 pounds. She also mentioned that Erica Wagner needs to take medication daily. 

Her mother said that she could Spartanburg, Greenville, Oconee or Columbia. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the police department. 

