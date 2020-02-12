Help find missing Asheville teen Scot Stines

Missing Persons

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Scot Stines – Courtesy of the Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a missing teenager Scot Stines who was last seen leaving Asheville High School Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Asheville Police Department, 15-year-old Scot Stines was seen leaving the school around 3:30pm.

Stines is 5’4″ tall with short brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a black North Face coat with a yellow lining.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

