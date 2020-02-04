Missing endangered man FOUND SAFE in Henderson Co.

by: WSPA Staff

Bonifacio Melendez

Bonifacio Melendez (From: Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

UPDATE: Henderson County deputies say he has been found safe.

HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a missing endangered man 86-year-old Bonifacio Melendez in Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Melendez was last seen walking on Clear Creek Road near Balfour Road around 2:00pm Tuesday.

Melendez is a resident of Cherry Springs Assisted Living Facility and deputies say he suffers from a cognitive impairment.

He was last seen wearing a tan jacket and hat.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911.

