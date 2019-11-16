Help find missing endangered teen in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Anderson County are searching for missing endangered 16-year-old Ashlynn Owen, Saturday morning.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Owen was last seen at her home on Copeland Road in Williamston.

Owen is 5’7″ tall and weighs 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Deputies say Owen suffers from depression and is considered endangered.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2019-17726.