SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police in Spartanburg are looking for missing 72-year-old man Furman Crumpton.

Crumpton was last seen leaving Spartanburg Medical Center on July 5.

Furman Crumpton (From: Spartanburg Police Department)

He is 5’8″ tall and weighs 155 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

Police say Crumpton was released from the hospital around 5:00pm but never made it home.

According to a police report, Crumpton has dementia and a pacemaker.