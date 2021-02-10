UPDATE: Missing man found safe, Anderson Co. deputies say

UPDATE – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said Grady Clinkscales was located. He is safe.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Anderson County are looking for missing man Grady Clinkscales.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Clinkscales was last seen on February 8 on Country Road in Belton.

He was last wearing blue pants with a long sleeved flannel shirt and a light faded blue under shirt with a blue hat.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4405 and reference case number 2021-08446.