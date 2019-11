James Andrew Matthews (From: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenville County are looking for missing man 36-year-old James Andrew Matthews.

Matthews was last seen around 8:00am leaving a home on Howell Road.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Matthews reportedly suffers from border line autism and was wearing a long sleeved black shirt with black pants.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or 864-271-5210.