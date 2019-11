ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police are asking for help from the public to find missing man 55-year-old Marshall Emery Raber.

Raber was last seen in the area of 119 Tunnel Road on November 13, police said.

Raber is 5’11” tall and weighs 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.