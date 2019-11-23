Help find missing man Paul Connell in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies in Henderson County are looking for missing 84-year-old man Paul Connell.

According to the sheriff’s office, Connell was last seen leaving his home in Flat Rock around 2:20pm in a Subaru Outbank with North Carolina license plate RXE-4955.

Connell was last seen wearing black jogging pants with white stripes.

Henderson County deputies said Connell has a history of strokes and memory problems and may appear disoriented.

Deputies said he could be traveling to Camden, South Carolina but he has no family or friends there.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911.