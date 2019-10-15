Help find missing man Reginald Banks in Anderson

Missing Persons

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Reginald Banks (From: Anderson Police Department)

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Police are looking for missing man Reginald Banks who went missing from a rehabilitation and healthcare center in Anderson, Tuesday afternoon.

According to Anderson Police, Banks was last seen walking away from the Linley Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center on James Street around 1:30pm.

Police say Banks is recovering from head trauma and has not been taking his medication.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white tennis shoes, and yellow wristbands.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Detective Jan DeBlaey with the Anderson Police Department at 864-221-8558 or email jdeblaey@cityofandersonsc.com

