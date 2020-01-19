Help find missing teen in Forest City

by: WSPA Staff

David Siemon

David Siemon (From: Forest City Police Department)

FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a missing diabetic 14-year-old in Forest City.

According to the Forest City Police Department, David Siemon was last seen overnight at his home on Arlington Street.

Police said his mother reported that Siemon is a type 1 diabetic and he may be in possession of a firearm.

Siemon is 5’5″ tall and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He may be wearing a black hoodie and black jeans.

Anyone with information on Siemon’s location is asked to call Rutherford County Central Communications at 828-286-2911.

