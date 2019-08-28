Help find missing teen Quinn Nichols in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a missing 14-year-old Quinn Lucas Nichols in Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Nichols was last seen around 5:30pm walking on Randall Farm Road near Davis Mountain Road.

Nichols is 5’7″ tall and weighs 175 pounds. He was wearing a light blue shirt with a picture of Yoda, blue jeans, and black/white athletic style shoes, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911 or 911.