Help find missing Union Co. woman Betty Lou Houser

UNION CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for missing woman 70-year-old Betty Lou Houser in Union County.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said Houser was last heard from around 9:30am Tuesday morning.

Deputies said Houser was driving a white 2016 Chrysler Town and Country with a 45-day South Carolina tag from Lynn Hines Used Cars.

According to deputies, there was no known direction of travel or location where Houser would go.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Major Scott Coffer at 864-466-6812 or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 864-429-1611.