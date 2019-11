GREER, SC (WSPA) – Police in Greer are searching for missing 19-year-old Makalia Christine Hall.

According to the Greer Police, Hall was last seen Monday at the Applebee’s on Wade Hampton Boulevard. Her family says they were last able to contact her Tuesday by telephone.

Hall is 5’4″ tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Greer Police Department at 864-848-2151.