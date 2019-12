Sarah Adair (From: Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)

RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies in Rutherford County are searching for missing woman 51-year-old Sarah Marilyn Adair.

Adair was last seen in Forest City on December 8 driving a 2-door light blue or light gray 2008 Pontiac G6 with license plate TBN-2098, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Adair is 5’9″ tall with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Detective Adrienne Wallace at 828-286-2911.