Missing woman with dementia FOUND in Henderson Co.

UPDATE: Henderson County deputies say 78-year-old Elaine Ortiz has been found.

HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies in Henderson County are looking for missing 78-year-old woman Elaine Ortiz.

Ortiz has brown hair and brown eyes and suffers from dementia.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Ortiz was last seen in the area of Sean Way in Edneyville around 3:00pm.

She is believed to have walked away from her home.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson County Emergency Management Office, and Edneyville Fire and Rescue are currently conducting a search of the area.