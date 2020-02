GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies are looking for 16-year-old Emily Elizabeth Cagle who they say ran away on January 27.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Cagle was last seen around 10:00pm on January 27 near Simpsonville.

Deputies said she may have traveled to the Charleston area.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.