Help find woman missing since Christmas in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Anderson County are looking for a a woman they say hasn’t been seen since Christmas Day.

44-year-old Tammy Looper was last seen on South Main Street in Anderson.

Looper is 5’9″ tall and weighs 185 pounds with brown hair and several tattoos.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Looper was last seen wearing a black top and blue jeans with brown shoes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2020-00227.