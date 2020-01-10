Help Forest City Police find missing teen Justice Segers

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – Forest City Police need help finding a runaway teen.

Police said Justice Keith Segers, 17, was last seen Thursday night at 172 Charles Street in Forest City.

Segers is 5’9″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds, police said. He may have blue or red dyed hair.

The foster parent did not know what he was wearing when he went missing or where he may be headed, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Segers’ whereabouts should contact the Officer Eli Yelton at (828) 245-555 or (828) 286-2911.