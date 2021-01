FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – Forest City Police Department officials need help finding a runaway teen.

Police said Kymer Janile Hines, 15, is about 6’4″ and weighs between 165-170 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a mohawk type haircut.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at (828) 286-2911.