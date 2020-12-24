Help Forest City Police find missing teens

Missing Persons

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – Forest City Police Department needs help locating two runaway teens.

Police said James Angel, 17, and Jackson Lingafelt, 14, were last seen Monday at a home on Orchard Street in Forest City.

Officers described Angel to be about 6′ tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Lingafelt is about 6’2″ tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes, police said.

Police said the teens may be in a 2011 Silver Nissan Sentra, and they both have ties to Yancey and Burke counties.

Anyone with information regarding their location is asked to contact 911 or the Forest City Police Department at (828) 286-2911 or (828) 245-5555.

