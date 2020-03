GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Gaffney Police Department needs help finding two missing teens.

Police said Mason Finch and Sianna Lawter were last seen Tuesday leaving Gaffney Middle School.

Family members told 7 News Finch is 13-years-old.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should call 911 or Detective Nick Fowler at (864) 489-8115.