12-year-old runaway girl found safe, Greenville Co. deputies say

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 04:16 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 04:32 PM EDT

UPDATE (6/7/19 4:30 p.m.):

Greenville County deputies said Aderecka McClellan was found safe Friday afternoon. 

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Greenville County deputies need help finding a runaway juvenile. 

Deputies said Aderecka Shrie Gwendolyn McClellan, 12, was last seen Thursday night at about 10 p.m. at her home on Fleetwood Drive. 

Anyone with information regarding McClellan's whereabouts should call 911 immediately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at (864) 233-7463.

