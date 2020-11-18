Help Greenville Co. deputies find missing 19-year-old Jorden Nebling

Missing Persons
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials need help locating a missing teen.

Deputies said Jorden Shyann Nebling, 19, was last heard from on Oct. 10.

Nebling is about 5’5″ tall and has a slim build, according to the sheriff’s office. She has a tattoo on her forearm that reads “live free.”

Jorden Shyann Nebling (Source: GCSO)

Deputies said she is known to frequent the Travelers Rest and Marietta areas.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 271-5210 or Crime Stoppers at (864) 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories