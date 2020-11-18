Help Greenville Co. deputies find missing 19-year-old Jorden Nebling

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials need help locating a missing teen.
Deputies said Jorden Shyann Nebling, 19, was last heard from on Oct. 10.
Nebling is about 5’5″ tall and has a slim build, according to the sheriff’s office. She has a tattoo on her forearm that reads “live free.”
Deputies said she is known to frequent the Travelers Rest and Marietta areas.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 271-5210 or Crime Stoppers at (864) 23-CRIME.