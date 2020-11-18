Help Greenville Co. deputies find missing 19-year-old Jorden Nebling

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials need help locating a missing teen.

Deputies said Jorden Shyann Nebling, 19, was last heard from on Oct. 10.

Nebling is about 5’5″ tall and has a slim build, according to the sheriff’s office. She has a tattoo on her forearm that reads “live free.”

Jorden Shyann Nebling (Source: GCSO)

Deputies said she is known to frequent the Travelers Rest and Marietta areas.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 271-5210 or Crime Stoppers at (864) 23-CRIME.