Help Greenville Co. deputies find missing man Michael David Cooper

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing man.

Deputies said Michael David Cooper, 66, was last seen Monday at about 8 a.m.

Cooper is about 5’6″ tall and weighs about 175 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Cooper suffers from some medical impairments affecting his bones.

Deputies searched for Cooper Wednesday night, but have not found him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call (874) 271-5210 or 911 immediately.

