Help Greenville Co. deputies find missing man Oscar Cladwell Nero, Jr.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies need help finding a man who reportedly disappeared three years ago.

Deputies said Oscar Cladwell Nero, Jr., 47, was reported missing by family members in June.

Family members told deputies that Nero disappeared three years ago and they have not heard from him in two years.

investigators do not have any information to believe foul play is involved.

Anyone with information about Nero’s whereabouts should contact Investigator Harbin at (864) 467-5238 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.