Help Greenville Co. deputies find missing man Weltan Booker

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies need help finding a 70-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday morning.

Deputies said Welton Booker was last seen at about 4 a.m. at his home on Earle Drive. He was wearing a long sleeve brown shirt, black pants and a black baseball hat.

He is about 6’2″ tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. Deputies said he suffers from several medical problems.

Anyone with information should contact 911 immediately. If you see him, officers ask that you please stay with him until law enforcement arrives.