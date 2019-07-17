Help Greenville Co. deputies find missing teen Zashuan Ellison Smith

by: WSPA Staff

Zashuan Ellison Smith (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies need help locating a missing 17-year-old boy.

Deputies said Zashuan Ellison Smith ran away from his home on Rosalee Road Tuesday.

Smith is about 5’4″ tall and weighs approximately 148 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. He had black hair and brown eyes.

Smith has several mental health disorders and has expressed violent tendencies in the past, deputies said.

Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

