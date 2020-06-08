Live Now
Help Greenville Co. deputies find missing woman Joann Craft

Joann Craft (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies need help finding a woman who has been reported as missing.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Joann Craft, 77, was last seen Sunday at about 8:30 a.m. on Cobb Street.

Deputies said Craft went to visit a relative in Pickens. She was driving a blue 2006 Mazda 5 with SC license plate DIN738.

Craft is about 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call 911 immediately. The sheriff’s office has asked for anyone who sees her to keep her in eye sight until law enforcement can arrive.

