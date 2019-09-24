Help Greenville Co. deputies find missing woman Joy Davis

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies need help finding a missing woman.

Deputies said Joy Davis, 56, was last seen driving a 2011 Honda Accord on Saturday at about 6 p.m. The car’s South Carolina license plate reads DWA-575.

Davis suffers from medical issues and does not have the necessary medication with her, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at (864) 271-5210 or CrimeStoppers at (864) 232-7463.